Potomac Crash

Lasers aid river search for debris from plane and helicopter collision near DC

By John Seewer | The Associated Press

ARLINGTON, VIRGINIA – FEBRUARY 03: A large portion of the damaged plane fuselage is lifted from the Potomac River during recovery efforts after the American Airlines crash on February 03, 2025 in Arlington, Virginia. An American Airlines flight from Wichita, Kansas collided midair with a military Black Hawk helicopter while on approach to Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport on January 29, 2025 outside of Washington, DC. According to reports, there were no survivors among the 67 people onboard both aircraft. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

Crews continuing to search for debris from the deadly collision of a passenger jet and Army helicopter near Washington used a plane outfitted with lasers to scan the bottom of the Potomac River early Saturday, the National Transportation Safety Board said.

Large pieces of the jetliner and helicopter along with the remains of all 67 victims already were recovered earlier this week and crews now will spend the coming days looking for smaller debris before finishing the work in about a week.

📺 Watch News4 now: Stream NBC4 newscasts for free right here, right now.

A plane operated by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration and equipped with laser scanning technology flew at low altitudes over the crash site. The lasers are used to penetrate the river's surface and map the riverbed.

“All major pieces” of the two aircraft have been found, and investigators will examine them for any markings that could reveal the angle of the collision, according to an NTSB statement released Saturday afternoon.

We've got the news you need to know to start your day. Sign up for the First & 4Most morning newsletter — delivered to your inbox daily. Sign up here.

The NTSB said information collected will be part of its ongoing investigation into the Jan. 29 collision between the Army helicopter and an American Airlines flight over Washington, D.C. There were no survivors.

President Donald Trump on Thursday blamed the collision on what he called an “obsolete” computer system used by U.S. air traffic controllers and vowed to replace it.

NTSB officials told members of Congress that the helicopter's advanced surveillance technology, which transmits aircraft location and other data to air traffic control and other aircraft, was turned off, Texas Republican Sen. Ted Cruz said Thursday.

Local

Washington, D.C., Maryland and Virginia local news, events and information

Washington DC 3 hours ago

DC home rule would be reversed under a bill just introduced in Congress: The BOWSER Act

Alexandria 6 hours ago

Man suspected of stealing from church arrested by ICE before Alexandria police could serve warrant

Investigators are also looking into the altitude of the plane and helicopter, including whether the chopper was above its 200-foot (61-meter) flight ceiling. Investigators need to be able to examine the wreckage of the Black Hawk to get more precise information.

The crash was the deadliest in the U.S. since Nov. 12, 2001, when a jet slammed into a New York City neighborhood just after takeoff, killing all 260 people on board and five on the ground.

Copyright The Associated Press

This article tagged under:

Potomac Crash
Newsletters Local Northern Virginia Prince George's County Subscribe to The 4Front Weather Changing Climate See It, Share It Videos Investigations Consumer Submit a tip Washington Commanders The Scene Subscribe to The Weekend Scene Politics Entertainment News 4 Your Home Health Changing Minds
About NBC4 Washington Our news standards TV Schedule Our apps NBC4 TV Schedule Submit photos and video Submit a consumer complaint Take our survey Promotions Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us