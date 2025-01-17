Wildfires

LASD release identities of 17 at-risk, missing people in LA County wildfires

A total of 31 active missing person cases are still under investigation.

By Missael Soto

The remains of the Wellema Hat Co. in Altadena, California, after the Eaton fire outside Los Angeles

The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Homicide Bureau has released the identities of at least 17 people who are still at-risk, missing since the start of the wildfires in Southern California.

A total of 31 missing person cases are still actively being investigated.

LASD is asking for the public's help in finding these missing people:

Charles Ross

Patricia Diann McKenna

Delores Ann Jenkins

Stacey Elizabeth Darden

Kimberly Dale Winiecki

Friedli Miva Wheatley

Lora Swayne

Eric Wilson Wall

Diana Elizabeth Webb

Carolyn Ann Burns

Oswald Gerhard Altmetz

Johnnie Mildred Downs

Antron Jamal Wallace

Timothy George Hanley

Kevin Joseph Devine

Martha Ann Howard (AKA Joyce Ann Taylor)

Roosevelt Pullem

