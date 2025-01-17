LASD release identities of 17 at-risk, missing people in LA County wildfires

The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Homicide Bureau has released the identities of at least 17 people who are still at-risk, missing since the start of the wildfires in Southern California.
A total of 31 missing person cases are still actively being investigated.
LASD is asking for the public's help in finding these missing people:
Charles Ross
We've got the news you need to know to start your day. Sign up for the First & 4Most morning newsletter — delivered to your inbox daily. Sign up here.