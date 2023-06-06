Large landfill fire in Lorton sends smoke billowing near I-95

Firefighters battled flames at a landfill in Lorton, Virginia, overnight that caused smoke to billow near Richmond Highway (Route 1) and Interstate 95.

Fairfax County firefighters responded to the landfill in the 9900 block of Richmond Highway about 11 p.m. Monday and found a "large volume" fire, officials said.

The fire was contained by early Tuesday, and no injuries were reported, officials said.

Fire crews are expected to be on-site for an extended period of time.

No information was immediately released on the potential cause of the fire.