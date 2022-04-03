Large Crowd Swarms, Damages Police Car in Laurel: Police

A large crowd swarmed and vandalized a police cruiser in Laurel, Maryland, after an officer tried to disperse a gathering, Prince George’s County Police said.

About 100 cars and numerous people arrived at a "meet up" near Chevy Chase Drive and Sweitzer Lane Saturday night, police said.

An officer arrived about 11:35 p.m. and turned on their lights and sirens, trying to disperse a "large group of spectators," police said.

Then, a crowd surrounded the cruiser. Some people began to kick and vandalize the vehicle, causing damage, police said.

Video of the chaotic scene obtained by News4 shows scores of people standing shoulder to shoulder near the cruiser. Multiple people appear to be climbing on top of the vehicle.

The officer was not hurt, and no injuries were reported among the crowd, police said.

Additional officers came to the scene and cleared out the gathering, police said. No one was arrested.

Prince George’s County Police are looking for the suspects who damaged the cruiser. Details on the extent of the damage weren’t immediately available.

