Washington DC

Landmark Theatres' iconic E Street Cinema to close in DC

The head of brand and marketing for Landmark Theatres said the location is closing because of its "inability to recover in the post-pandemic environment."

By Taylor Edwards and Tommy McFly, News4 Scene Reporter

NBC Universal, Inc.

Landmark's E Street Cinema, a popular movie theatre in Washington D.C., is closing its doors after 21 years of entertaining the community, according to Landmark Theatres.

Landmark Theatres decided to close the theatre due to "its inability to recover in the post-pandemic environment," Mark Mulcahy, head of brand and marketing for Landmark Theatres, said in a statement.

📺 Watch News4 now: Stream NBC4 newscasts for free right here, right now.

“We are proud to have served its community over 21 years of operation and thank our dedicated guests and staff for their ongoing support,” Mulcahy said.

The movie theatre opened on Jan. 9, 2004, and was known for showing international and independent films, documentaries and classic revivals. It isn't clear exactly when the theatre will close down.

We've got the news you need to know to start your day. Sign up for the First & 4Most morning newsletter — delivered to your inbox daily. Sign up here.

Landmark Theatre's Atlantic Plumbing Cinema on V Street in D.C. will remain open.

Things to Do DC 21 hours ago

J. Lo, Troye Sivan, RuPaul and Trisha Paytas to perform at World Pride Music Festival

Things to Do DC Feb 17

List: What to do in the Washington DC area, Feb. 17-23

This article tagged under:

Washington DCThe Scene
Newsletters Local Northern Virginia Prince George's County Subscribe to The 4Front Weather Changing Climate See It, Share It Videos Investigations Consumer Submit a tip Washington Commanders The Scene Subscribe to The Weekend Scene Politics Entertainment News 4 Your Home Health Changing Minds
About NBC4 Washington Our news standards TV Schedule Our apps NBC4 TV Schedule Submit photos and video Submit a consumer complaint Take our survey Promotions Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us