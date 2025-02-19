Landmark's E Street Cinema, a popular movie theatre in Washington D.C., is closing its doors after 21 years of entertaining the community, according to Landmark Theatres.

Landmark Theatres decided to close the theatre due to "its inability to recover in the post-pandemic environment," Mark Mulcahy, head of brand and marketing for Landmark Theatres, said in a statement.

“We are proud to have served its community over 21 years of operation and thank our dedicated guests and staff for their ongoing support,” Mulcahy said.

The movie theatre opened on Jan. 9, 2004, and was known for showing international and independent films, documentaries and classic revivals. It isn't clear exactly when the theatre will close down.

Landmark Theatre's Atlantic Plumbing Cinema on V Street in D.C. will remain open.