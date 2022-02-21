Lakeforest Mall Employee Stabbed to Death

An employee at the Lakeforest Mall in Gaithersburg, Maryland, is dead after someone stabbed him multiple times Monday morning, police say.

Officers with the Montgomery County and Gaithersburg police departments responded to the mall on Russell Avenue about 11 a.m. and found a man suffering from multiple stab wounds outside the food court, police said.

Medics took him to a hospital and he died of his injuries, police confirmed.

Police said no suspect is in custody and they haven't yet provided information about a possible suspect.

Officers could be seen interviewing witnesses outside the mall's food court entrance.

No further information was immediately available.

