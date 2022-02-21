Maryland

Lakeforest Mall Employee Stabbed to Death

Montgomery County police say he was stabbed multiple times

By Derrick Ward, News4 Reporter

NBC Washington

An employee at the Lakeforest Mall in Gaithersburg, Maryland, is dead after someone stabbed him multiple times Monday morning, police say.

Officers with the Montgomery County and Gaithersburg police departments responded to the mall on Russell Avenue about 11 a.m. and found a man suffering from multiple stab wounds outside the food court, police said.

Medics took him to a hospital and he died of his injuries, police confirmed.

Police said no suspect is in custody and they haven't yet provided information about a possible suspect.

Officers could be seen interviewing witnesses outside the mall's food court entrance.

No further information was immediately available.

Stay with News4 for updates to this developing story.

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and choose the alerts you want.

This article tagged under:

MarylandMontgomery CountyGAITHERSBURGlakeforest mall
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Northern Virginia Prince George's County Weather Changing Climate Videos Investigations NBC4 Responds 4 Your Home U.S. & World Politics Health Changing Minds NBCLX NBC Sports The Scene Community Vote: Polls & Trivia
Our Apps Submit Photos and Video Submit a Consumer Complaint Promotions Newsletters On-Air Mentions Cozi TV
Contact Us