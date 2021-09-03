Labor Day Recipes: Zucchini Tart, Chopped Salad

With Labor Day marking the unofficial end of summer, it's the perfect time to celebrate with farm-fresh vegetables.

These recipes are perfect if you have a lot of zucchini and tomatoes to use up or are trying to find a healthy dish for a grill out.

Chopped Salad with Green Goddess Dressing

This salad recipe is flexible and will be delicious with almost any greens and herbs you have on hand.

1 cup plain Greek yogurt

1 cup fresh herbs like basil, thyme, parsley

1 clove garlic, crushed

juice of half a lemon

1-2 tablespoons honey

Salt and pepper

Olive oil, about 2 tablespoons

1 cup fresh herbs of your choice- I used a combo of basil, thyme and parsley

Garden fresh veggies like corn, zucchini, tomatoes and squash

Chopped salad greens of your choice

Zucchini and Tomato Tart with Caramelized Onions

Zucchini and tomatoes are so plentiful in the summer — impress your family or dinner guests with this savory tart.

1 roll out ready made pie crust

3 zucchini, sliced into 1/2 inch rounds

3 tomatoes, sliced into 1/2 inch circles

3 onions, halved and sliced

Olive oil

3 tablespoons Fresh thyme, divided

Parmesan cheese

Salt and pepper

Prebake a rollout pie crust in a greased tart or pie pan. Prick with a fork and bake until partially done but not brown. About 10 minutes.

Slice tomatoes and use your fingers to remove the seeds and jelly. Salt and place on paper towels to soak up the excess water.

On low heat, sauté onions in olive oil, salt and pepper until golden brown and caramelized. Set aside. Sauté the zucchini, 2 tablespoons thyme, salt and pepper until just softened.

To assemble, put the caramelized onions on the bottom of the half baked crust and layer the zucchini and tomatoes in a pretty pattern. Drizzle with olive oil and remaining thyme and bake until the veggies are cooked through and the crust is golden brown- about 25-30 minutes. While the tart is warm, sprinkle with Parmesan cheese. Serve immediately.