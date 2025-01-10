California Wildfires

Price gouging is illegal is California. How to stay protected

After a state of emergency is declared, it is illegal to overcharge consumers on anything from goods to services as well as rentals.

By Benjamin Papp

As thousands of Californians flee the ongoing Palisades and Eaton fires in Southern California, authorities are cracking down on potential price gouging.

Under California Penal Code 396(c), businesses are prohibited from raising prices on essential goods and services, including hotel rooms, rental housing and some supplies by more than 10% during an emergency.

Those pricing mandates stay in affect until 30 days form the initial emergency declaration. Contractor-related services extend up to 180 days.

Depending on the extend of the price hike, violators can expect fines up to $10,000, one year in jail, or a combination of the two.

Consumers who suspect price gouging are encouraged to keep records and report potential violators online and/or call 800-593-8222.

Price gouging was reported in the recent Venture County Mountain Fire including "extremely high security deposits for rental units."

Attorney General Bonta issued a consumer alert on price gouging following state of emergency declaration earlier this week on Tuesday night.

California WildfiresFires
