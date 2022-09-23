Kyle Kuzma's ‘Full-Circle' Reunion With Monte Morris and Delon Wright

Kuzma's 'full-circle' reunion with Morris and Wright originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

WASHINGTON -- Kyle Kuzma and Monte Morris remember being at a sleepover in elementary school and playing NBA Live. They created themselves as players in the game and put them on the same team. Years later both would achieve their goals of reaching the NBA. And this summer, they wrote another chapter in the storybook when Morris was traded to Washington.

All these years later, what they simulated in a video game is actually taking place in real life.

"Now, we’re sitting across from each other in an NBA locker room," Morris said. "It gives me chills just talking about it because I know there’s a lot of kids all around the world doing that right now with their best friend. For us to do it and show that it’s possible and that it can happen, that’s all I want people to know."

Variations of that same story were recounted by Kuzma and Morris on Friday, as the Wizards held media day at Capital One Arena. While the news of Morris getting traded to the Wizards had long since set in, this was the first day they put on their Wizards jerseys and interacted officially as teammates in the building they will now play their home games in.

They will not only be teammates, but they are likely to be in the same starting lineup. Kuzma's spot is secure as one of the best players on the team and Morris was brought in as the favorite to take over the starting point guard role.

Morris joked he and Kuzma will compete this year to record the most assists to each other. Regardless of how that shakes out, it should help the Wizards' team chemistry to have two players who consider themselves best friends.

Morris, though, isn't the only figure from Kuzma's past who has now joined him in the present on the Wizards. His former college teammate, Delon Wright, was also acquired by the Wizards in free agency.

Wright and Kuzma played together at the University of Utah. At the time, Wright was well on his way towards becoming an NBA player while Kuzma was still trying to make a name for himself as a late bloomer.

"Delon is a guy I used to look up to in college," Kuzma said. "He was a Bob Cousy award-winner and I was this freshman playing like 5-to-7 minutes a game, so I got a front row seat to watch him methodically dominate people in college. I learned so much from him."

Wright remembers those days and how Kuzma was barely even on the NBA radar.

"If that, I don’t even know if he played that many minutes," Wright joked. "It’s crazy because he tried to play the same way in college; shooting fadeaways and playing like [Kevin Durant] and coach didn’t let that ride. To see him actually play that way and expand his game has been crazy to watch."

Wright went over to Kuzma's house on Thursday night to watch the Steelers play the Browns. Kuzma says he enjoys Wright's company because he's laid back and doesn't take himself too seriously. Wright, meanwhile, envies Kuzma's success in establishing an off-court brand, including his forays into the fashion world.

Kuzma has a connection to both Morris and Wright, but what ties the three of them together is the way the path they took to the NBA. Kuzma was an underscouted high school prospect who had to grind just to play in college. Wright spent time at a community college before transferring to Utah, while Morris was a second round pick.

None of the three have forgotten where they came from and that spirit should help the Wizards this season, as they aim to exceed expectations. Morris spoke openly at media day on Friday about wanting to prove those doubting the Wizards wrong.

Maybe they will do just that, but whatever happens moving forward it is already an interesting story. In the case of Kuzma and Morris, in particular, they are about to live the dream of many young basketball fans.

Their reunion, however, may present an interesting dynamic for head coach Wes Unseld Jr., as other authority figures have learned in the past.

"Back in like third, fourth, fifth and sixth grade, the teacher never put us together. They never put us next to each other because we would just like cause havoc," Kuzma said.

"[Morris] was sitting across the room [at a team meeting today] and everybody’s talking and I’m listening to all my teammates and we glanced at each other and we just started laughing. It just brought back what we instilled in [elementary school], looking at each other from across the class and just laughing. One of us would get in trouble for it. It’s really fun. It’s a childhood dream."