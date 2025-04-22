Washington DC

Kristi Noem purse theft suspect was caught on camera – but you won't see him yet

Sources say investigators have looked at surveillance footage from inside and outside Capital Burger, including from nearby traffic cameras

By Ted Oberg, News4 Investigative Reporter

NBC Universal, Inc.

The U.S. Secret Service released a photo to law enforcement agencies of the man suspected of stealing Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem’s purse from a D.C. restaurant on Easter.

But they aren’t releasing the image to the public.

Noem was dining at Capital Burger, in the Mount Vernon Square area, with her kids and grandkids when sources tell News4 a man wearing an N95 mask stole her purse from under her table.

She had nearly $3,000 in cash, credit cards, keys, her DHS identification card and more in the bag.

Her Secret Service detail was also inside the restaurant and was less than 20 feet away.

Sources say investigators have looked at surveillance footage from inside and outside the restaurant, including from nearby traffic cameras.

The Secret Service sent a photo of the suspect to all police agencies in the D.C. area on Monday night. While they try to find the suspect, they also are working to learn if the theft was random or if Noem was specifically targeted.

DHS did not respond to News4’s request for a copy of the suspect’s photo.

