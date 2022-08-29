Kristaps Porzingis Dunked All Over Great Britain in FIBA World Cup Qualifiers

Porzingis dunked all over Great Britain in FIBA qualifiers originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

Kristaps Porzingis has been a force for Latvia in FIBA World Cup qualifiers this summer, and Sunday's matchup against Great Britain was no different for the Wizards' big man.

Porzingis led Latvia to a 87-80 victory on Sunday, pouring in 29 points to go with 14 rebounds and a pair of monster dunks.

Sunday's performance was seemingly an encore from a few days prior, where Porzingis dominated Turkey with 22 points, 14 rebounds, three assists and six blocks in another win for Latvia. They are now 5-1 during the European qualifier rounds, which is the best mark in a group table also featuring Belgium, Serbia and Slovakia.

Team Latvia will take a break from FIBA World Cup Qualifiers for now. Their next matchup is set for November 10 against Greece, though it's more than likely Porzingis will be busy playing for the Wizards once that game comes around.