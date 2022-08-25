Kristaps Porzingis Dominates for Latvia in World Cup Qualifier Against Turkey

Porzingis dominates for Latvia in World Cup qualifier originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

It’s summertime, which means while some NBA players go to Cancun, others keep their skills sharp by playing in friendly pro-am games. Or, for Kristaps Porzingis and the rest of the Latvian national team, playing in World Cup qualifying matches.

Porzingis laced up for Latvia on Thursday in a FIBA World Cup 2023 qualifier against Turkey and dominated. Here are some highlights as the Washington Wizards big man seemed to protect the rim and knock down jumpers effortlessly:

Kristaps Porzingis is on fire against Turkey in the #FIBAWC game. Protecting the rim, stretching the floor and making the right plays pic.twitter.com/KDkXLKbXcO — Doruk Karaca (@Dorukaraca) August 25, 2022

Porzingis, 27, finished the day with 22 points, 14 rebounds, three assists and six blocks off 46% shooting which included a 3-for-7 mark from long range in just 22 minutes of action. Latvia defeated Turkey 111-85.

Another face familiar to Wizards fans was also featured in the matchup: Davis Bertans. The ‘Latvian Laser’ finished with 17 points of his own including an incredible +30 on the floor. After playing two and a half seasons in Washington, Bertans was shipped to Dallas along with Spencer Dinwiddie for Porzingis, who is set to be a primary piece of Wes Unseld Jr.’s rotation in D.C. this season.

Latvia besting Turkey was no easy task. The Turkish national team boasts NBA talent on its roster such as Alperen Sengun (Rockets), Furkan Korkmaz (76ers), and Cedi Osman (Cavaliers). Still, the Latvian team walked away with a statement win. They are slated to take on Great Britain on Sunday.