Local
Kobe Bryant

Kobe Bryant Portrait on Special Display at Portrait Gallery

By Sydney Coplin

By Sydney Coplin

Kobe Bryant portrait
Rick Chapman / National Portrait Gallery, Smithsonian Institution; gift of the artist and ESPN

Kobe Bryant portrait at the National Portrait Gallery, 2007.

" data-ellipsis="false">

As the world mourns the death of NBA legend Kobe Bryant, his portrait will be part of a special display at the National Portrait Gallery starting Monday.

A 2007 photograph of Bryant that is part of the museum's collection was mounted on the first floor of the museum on Monday morning.

The black-and-white photograph by Rick Chapman shows Bryant in a pensive moment. His right arm is bare and some of his tattoos can be seen, including one with his wife's name.

Bryant and eight other people, including his 13-year-old daughter Gianna, were killed Sunday in a helicopter crash in northwest Los Angeles. 

Visitors to the Portrait Gallery can see the photograph and read about Bryant's life and NBA record. Go here to learn more about the photo.

This article tagged under:

Kobe BryantNational Portrait GallerySmithsonian’s National Portrait Gallery
Local Northern Virginia Prince George's County Weather School Closings Videos U.S. & World Investigations NBC4 Responds The Scene Sports Capital Games Health Tech Politics First Read — DMV Community Project Innovation Harris' Heroes Traffic
Our Apps Submit Photos and Video Submit a Consumer Complaint Promotions Newsletters On-Air Mentions
Contact Us