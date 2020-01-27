Kobe Bryant Portrait on Special Display at Portrait Gallery

As the world mourns the death of NBA legend Kobe Bryant, his portrait will be part of a special display at the National Portrait Gallery starting Monday.

A 2007 photograph of Bryant that is part of the museum's collection was mounted on the first floor of the museum on Monday morning.

The black-and-white photograph by Rick Chapman shows Bryant in a pensive moment. His right arm is bare and some of his tattoos can be seen, including one with his wife's name.

Bryant and eight other people, including his 13-year-old daughter Gianna, were killed Sunday in a helicopter crash in northwest Los Angeles.

Visitors to the Portrait Gallery can see the photograph and read about Bryant's life and NBA record.


