Know of an illegal gun? DC boosts tip reward to up to $7,500

As simple arguments escalate to life-altering shootings, D.C. is offering more money to people who call police to report illegal guns.

D.C. police and the mayor’s office will temporarily increase the reward available for tips about guns, they announced Friday.

“We need the community’s help when it comes to holding violent offenders accountable and getting illegal guns off of our streets,” Interim Chief of Police Ashan Benedict said, standing near tables loaded with seized guns.

TUNE IN NOW as we announce an increase in our Gun Tip Reward Program



Watch Live: https://t.co/wkX1wrUeBq pic.twitter.com/jfAp0Y1Xfj — DC Police Department (@DCPoliceDept) June 23, 2023

We're making it easier for you to find stories that matter with our new newsletter — The 4Front. Sign up here and get news that is important for you to your inbox.

Anyone who calls or texts in a tip that leads to an arrest and the seizure of an illegal gun will get a cash reward of at least $1,000. The reward can go up to $2,500.

Anyone who reports a ghost gun or a gun that has an automatic conversion device is eligible to receive an additional reward of up to $5,000, meaning a maximum reward of $7,500 is available.

The increased rewards are available through Oct. 1.

Here’s how to report an illegal gun in DC:

Call 202-727-9099 or

Anonymously text 50411

“Pick up the phone and call us,” Benedict said.

Violent crime is up 23% in D.C. so far this year, according to police statistics. Homicides are up 12%. Teenagers and children are among the victims of recent shootings, including a 10-year-old girl who was shot and killed in front of her family on Mother’s Day during a hail of gunfire in Northeast D.C.

Stay with NBC Washington for more details on this developing story.