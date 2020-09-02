Kirk Cousins says he's taking the 'If I die, I die' approach on coronavirus originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins drew plenty of headlines on Wednesday when the 32-year-old was asked his thoughts about the coronavirus pandemic.

"If I die, I die," Cousins said, via the '10 Questions' podcast, hosted by Kyle Brandt of NFL Network.

Cousins, however, said he has been wearing a mask and will continue to do so out of respect for others.

"I want to respect what other people’s concerns are," Cousins said. "For me personally, just talking no one else can get the virus, what is your concern if you could get it, I would say I’m gonna go about my daily life.

“So that’s really where I fall on it, so my opinion on wearing a mask is really about being respectful to other people," Cousins continued. "It really has nothing to do with my own personal thoughts.”

But for himself, Cousins said he's going to "ride it out" and let nature "do its course" if he contracts the virus.

"Survival-of-the-fittest kind of approach. And just say, if it knocks me out, it knocks me out," Cousins said. "I’m going to be OK. You know, even if I die. If I die, I die. I kind of have peace about that."

Over the past six months, COVID-19 has killed over 184,000 Americans. However, the NFL has moved forward with playing the 2020 season amidst the pandemic, even with no end to it in sight.

Other major professional sports leagues, such as the NBA and NHL, have returned to action within a bubble. Both leagues have done an excellent job limiting the number of coronavirus cases.

Major League Baseball, on the other hand, has attempted to conduct its season without a bubble. Since the league returned in late July, there have been multiple major outbreaks that have resulted in several postponements and cancelations. The largest came from the Miami Marlins, who had 18 players test positive.

Currently, there are four players on the NFL's reserve/COVID-19 list, which is better than most could have imagined. In terms of those numbers, it'll be interesting to see what happens once the season begins.