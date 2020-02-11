Killing Outside Virginia Convenience Store Was Over Drugs, Teen Testifies

The killing of a man outside a convenience store in Stafford County, Virginia, last summer was over marijuana, according to the testimony Tuesday of one of the three teenagers charged.

Wearing shackles around his ankles, Chris Walters took the stand to testify against Caine Davis, who is accused of pulling the trigger.

Walters testified that on July 3, he, Davis and another suspect went to a McDonald’s on Garrisonville Road looking for 20-year-old Troy Barnett. They saw his vehicle and followed him to the 5 Twelve convenience store where Davis shot Barnett in the head and accidentally also shot an 18-year-old woman who was with Barnett, Walters testified.

Davis’ defense attorney challenged Walters’ credibility, pointing out several cases where Walters admitted lying to police.

Walters told the court he testified against Davis hoping to get a more lenient sentence. He has already pleaded guilty to being an accessory after the crime.

The 18-year-old woman who was shot is expected to testify Wednesday.

The third teen charged in the case, Rustam Fardin, will stand trial in about a month.