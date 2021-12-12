Kids Were in Car Outside While Father Killed Their Mother, Himself in Maryland: Police

A man who police say shot his girlfriend to death in Baltimore before killing his ex-wife and then himself in Howard County Saturday brought his two young children with him in the car to the second shooting, authorities say.

Rajaee Shareef Black, 44, of the 7600 block of Ironworks Way in Hanover, shot and killed his ex-wife, 42-year-old Wendy Natalie Black, in the vestibule of her apartment building on Eden Brook Drive in Columbia about 2 p.m., Howard County police said Sunday.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

Officers found their two young children in Black's gray BMW X3 in the parking lot of the apartment complex after the shooting. They were not hurt and didn't see the shooting, police said. The children are in a safe environment, authorities said.

Police believe Black went to Howard County shortly after killing his girlfriend earlier Saturday in Baltimore.

At around 1:37 p.m., the Baltimore Police Department said officers responded to the 1500 block of Marshall Street for a report of an alarm, where they noticed signs of a forced entry into a home.

Inside, they found an unresponsive 41-year-old woman, believed to be the Black's girlfriend, suffering from gunshot wounds. She was pronounced dead on the scene.

Baltimore police discovered a video posted on social media in which the suspect stated his intention to go to Howard County, according to a spokesperson for Howard County police.

By the time the Howard County Police Department learned about the video, the suspect and the second victim were already dead, the spokesperson said.

Police didn't release any further details about the video.