Kennedy Center Marks 50 Years With Free Performances, Yoga

The Kennedy Center is celebrating 50 years Wednesday, and it's marking the milestone with a series of events and special performances all year.

The Kennedy Center opened to the public in 1971, but its roots date back to 1958, when then-President Dwight Eisenhower signed bipartisan legislation creating a National Cultural Center. It’s a living memorial to President John F. Kennedy, who was a lifelong advocate for the arts.

This Thursday through Sunday, you can enjoy free activities outdoors, including dance performances, live music and yoga at the REACH. From Sept. 16 through 18, National Dance Day: Wherever You Are, I Wanna See You Dance! celebrates the joy of dance and movement.

Guests can also enjoy a free yearlong exhibit in and around the Kennedy Center called If These Halls Could Talk: Celebrating the Kennedy Center at 50. The exhibit showcases the center’s history through the people who have brought it to life through old pictures, videos and interviews.

