Kayaker Missing in Rappahannock River

A kayaker has gone missing on Virginia's Rappahannock River.

A search began late Sunday afternoon, The Free Lance-Star reports.

Paige Pearson, a spokeswoman for the Virginia Department of Game and Inland Fisheries, said the male kayaker left the Fredericksburg City Dock with another boater shortly after 4 p.m.

They soon encountered rough water, which caused the man's kayak to flip. Pearson said he recovered from the flip and held on before letting go.

Pearson said officers would search until sunset on Sunday and then resume the search on Monday.