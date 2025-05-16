Kash Patel says FBI will leave DC headquarters, move 1,500 employees

The FBI will leave its D.C. headquarters and relocate 1,500 employees, Director Kash Patel said in an interview that aired Friday morning.

Patel said the FBI will leave the J. Edgar Hoover Building on Pennsylvania Avenue NW because of its condition.

“This FBI is leaving the Hoover Building because this building is unsafe for our workforce,” he said on Fox Business.

“We want the American men and women to know, if you’re going to come work at the premier law enforcement agency in the world, we’re going to give you a building that’s commensurate with that, and that’s not this place,” he continued.

Patel previously told senior officials of his plans to relocate employees, including to Huntsville, Alabama, a source told the Associated Press.

Under President Joe Biden, the federal government selected Greenbelt, Maryland, for the site of a new FBI headquarters in November 2023.

President Donald Trump said in March the agency would remain in D.C. Also in March, the Hoover Building appeared on a list of federal properties that could go up for sale. The list sparked confusion after it was revised, downsized and deleted within 24 hours.

Patel said FBI employees will be distributed across the U.S. but did not immediately share details.

“Look, the FBI is 38,000 when we’re fully manned, which we’re not. In the national capital region in the 50-mile radius around Washington, D.C., there were 11,000 FBI employees. That’s like a third of the workforce. A third of the crime doesn’t happen here. So, we’re taking 1,500 of those folks and moving them out,” he said.

“Every state’s getting a plus-up. And I think when we do things like that, we inspire folks in America to become intel analysts and agents and say, ‘We want to go work at the FBI because we want to go fight violent crime and we want to get sent down into the country to do it.’ And that’s what we’re doing in the next three, six, nine months. We’re going to do that hard,” he said.

The FBI did not immediately respond to an inquiry.

