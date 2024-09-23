Somebody has vandalized signs for Vice President Kamala Harria outside The Little Gay Pub at 11th and P Street Northwest in Logan Circle.

The owner says surveillance cameras caught the suspect in the act.

“Elections bring out the worst in people,” said Co-Owner Dito Sevilla.

The owner of the establishment says the same vandal did this on two separate occasions. The first time was a couple weeks ago.

“We noticed that we came in the morning and we had a message from a neighbor who was super concerned and that someone had written “HMS” all over Kamala's face,” Sevilla said.

And then again on Saturday. Broad daylight was no deterrent.

“And they exed out her face,” Sevilla said. “And we got him on camera, of course, and he then faced the bus stop in similar political pandries.”

The Signs were posted around the pub's outdoor seating area, and Sevilla says this is the only negative response he's gotten for anything.

“You know, people have their dissenting opinion, that's great. They should voice their opinion their own way, but not by defacing public property and private displays,” Sevilla said.

Beyond the likeness in the two videos, there's the penmanship or canmanship and the cryptic letters. “HMS” is obviously not one of His Majesty's ships, so its meaning is a mystery.

In the meantime, despite a not insignificant financial loss, Sevilla says he's not deterred.

“Vandalism here and there is going to happen, but absolutely not, we're thrilled to put her back up again.”

Police are investigating.