Juveniles Crash Stolen Car into White House Security Barrier: Secret Service

Two juveniles were injured Monday after crashing a stolen car into a concrete security barrier near the White House, the U.S. Secret Service said.

A Secret Service spokesperson tells News4 that officers tried to pull over the car about 6:30 p.m., but the driver took off.

The car slammed into a concrete barrier and a telephone pole at 17th Street and Pennsylvania Avenue NW, officials said.

Video shows a silver sedan partly crumpled in the front across the street from a Secret Service guard post, plus a concrete barrier pushed into the road.

There were two juveniles in the car. Both were taken to a hospital and are now in stable condition, officials said. We don't know their exact ages.

They’re expected to face charges.

D.C. police are investigating.

