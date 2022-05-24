Crime and Courts

Juveniles Crash Stolen Car into White House Security Barrier: Secret Service

The juveniles are in stable condition and expected to face charges

Two juveniles were injured Monday after crashing a stolen car into a concrete security barrier near the White House, the U.S. Secret Service said.

A Secret Service spokesperson tells News4 that officers tried to pull over the car about 6:30 p.m., but the driver took off.

The car slammed into a concrete barrier and a telephone pole at 17th Street and Pennsylvania Avenue NW, officials said.

Video shows a silver sedan partly crumpled in the front across the street from a Secret Service guard post, plus a concrete barrier pushed into the road.

There were two juveniles in the car. Both were taken to a hospital and are now in stable condition, officials said. We don't know their exact ages.

They’re expected to face charges.

D.C. police are investigating.

Stay with News4 for more on this developing story.

