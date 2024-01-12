gun violence

Juvenile carjacking suspect gets graze wound in shooting that closed part of Benning Road NE, police say

By Megan McGrath, News4 Reporter

A juvenile suspect in a carjacking was grazed by a bullet in Washington D.C., and a police investigation early Friday has shut down part of Benning Road NE.

Benning Road is closed from 34th Street to Anacostia Avenue. It's unclear when the road may reopen, but traffic was building by 6:30 a.m.

It all started with a carjacking that happened at about 3 a.m. in the 1900 block of 14th Street Southeast targeting a red Toyota Camry.

The suspect in that carjacking is a juvenile, police said.

That juvenile allegedly left the scene and ended up in the 3300 block of Benning Road NE.

Some kind of altercation on Benning Road ended with at least one shot fired, police said.

A bullet grazed the juvenile in the head, police said.

A red car with an open red door and a broken window was seen straddling the median on Benning Road. A crime scene technician was seen going over the car, which was surrounded by broken glass.

It’s unclear how long the road may remain closed, but traffic was building as drivers got turned around.

This is a developing story. Stay with News4 for updates.

