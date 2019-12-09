Columbia Heights

Juvenile Shot, Wounded in Columbia Heights

The shooting scene is a short walk from the Columbia Heights Metro station

By NBC Washington Staff

Columbia Heights shooting scene
NBC Washington

A juvenile boy was shot and injured in Columbia Heights Monday morning, police say.

The boy was shot in the leg in the 1300 block of Park Road before 10 a.m., police said. He was taken to a hospital with a non-life-threatening injury.

Another person was injured, but information was not released on whether a gunshot caused that injury as well.

Local

PRINCE GEORGES COUNTY 5 hours ago

Mom Says Couple Saved Boy Having Seizure Along I-295 on Christmas Day

Washington DC 4 hours ago

String of Purse Snatchings Under Investigation in Northwest DC

The victims' ages were not released.

Officers cordoned off part of the sidewalk on the block, which is a short walk from the Columbia Heights Metro station.

No information was released on any suspects or arrests.

Stay with News4 for more details on this developing story.

This article tagged under:

Columbia Heightscrime
Local U.S. & World Weather Investigations NBC4 Responds The Scene Sports Capital Games Health Tech Videos Politics First Read — DMV Community Traffic
Our Apps Submit Photos and Video Submit a Consumer Complaint Promotions Newsletters On-Air Mentions
Contact Us