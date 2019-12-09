Juvenile Shot, Wounded in Columbia Heights

A juvenile boy was shot and injured in Columbia Heights Monday morning, police say.

The boy was shot in the leg in the 1300 block of Park Road before 10 a.m., police said. He was taken to a hospital with a non-life-threatening injury.

Another person was injured, but information was not released on whether a gunshot caused that injury as well.

The victims' ages were not released.

Officers cordoned off part of the sidewalk on the block, which is a short walk from the Columbia Heights Metro station.

No information was released on any suspects or arrests.

