gun violence

Teen Shot During Apparent Altercation at Petworth Metro Station: Police

Police were not able to immediately confirm whether the shooting happened aboard a train or inside the station

By Carissa DiMargo

A teenage boy was shot and wounded Friday morning at a Metro station in the District.

Police were not able to immediately confirm whether the shooting happened on a train or inside the station, but the shooting was reported to the Metro Transit Police Department as happening aboard a Green Line train at the Georgia Avenue – Petworth station in Northwest D.C.

The call came in about 8:40 a.m. Police said they found a teenage male victim with a gunshot wound to his leg.

The victim was taken to a hospital. His injuries were not considered to be life-threatening.

Stay informed about local news and weather in the D.C. area. Get the NBC4 Washington app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Authorities said preliminarily it appears there was an altercation between a group of juveniles on a train before the shooting. Metro Transit Police are leading the investigation and searching for a suspect.

Sign up for our Breaking newsletter to get the most urgent news stories in your inbox.

Green Line service was briefly suspended between U Street and Fort Totten. Rail service resumed shortly before 9:30 a.m., but trains are bypassing the Georgia Avenue – Petworth station. Shuttle bus service is available.

Local

Washington, D.C., Maryland and Virginia local news, events and information

Washington DC

Driver Hits 4-Year-Old in DC, Drives Him to Hospital: Police

silver line

Metro Silver Line Date Announcement Expected in the Next Week

Metro said riders should expect delays.

This is a developing story. Stay with NBC Washington for more.

This article tagged under:

gun violenceMetroPetworth
Local Northern Virginia Prince George's County Weather Changing Climate Coronavirus Pandemic See It, Share It Videos Investigations NBC4 Responds Submit a tip The Scene 4 Your Home U.S. & World Politics Health Changing Minds LX News Community Vote: Polls & Trivia
About NBC4 Washington Our Apps Submit Photos and Video Submit a Consumer Complaint Promotions Newsletters On-Air Mentions Cozi TV
Contact Us