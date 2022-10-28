Teen Shot During Apparent Altercation at Petworth Metro Station: Police

A teenage boy was shot and wounded Friday morning at a Metro station in the District.

Police were not able to immediately confirm whether the shooting happened on a train or inside the station, but the shooting was reported to the Metro Transit Police Department as happening aboard a Green Line train at the Georgia Avenue – Petworth station in Northwest D.C.

The call came in about 8:40 a.m. Police said they found a teenage male victim with a gunshot wound to his leg.

The victim was taken to a hospital. His injuries were not considered to be life-threatening.

Authorities said preliminarily it appears there was an altercation between a group of juveniles on a train before the shooting. Metro Transit Police are leading the investigation and searching for a suspect.

Green Line service was briefly suspended between U Street and Fort Totten. Rail service resumed shortly before 9:30 a.m., but trains are bypassing the Georgia Avenue – Petworth station. Shuttle bus service is available.

Metro said riders should expect delays.

UPDATED: Green Line Delay: Single tracking btwn Fort Totten & Georgia Avenue while bypassing Georgia Avenue due to a police investigation. Shuttle buses established. — Metrorail Info (@Metrorailinfo) October 28, 2022

Green Line Alert: Rail is currently bypassing Georgia Ave-Petworth Station due to police activity. Customers can utilize the 60 & 64 bus routes to travel between Fort Totten and Georgia Avenue. — Metrobus Info (@Metrobusinfo) October 28, 2022

This is a developing story. Stay with NBC Washington for more.