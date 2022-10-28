Teen Shot During Apparent Altercation at Petworth Metro Station: Police

A teenage boy was shot and wounded Friday morning at a Metro station in the District.
Police were not able to immediately confirm whether the shooting happened on a train or inside the station, but the shooting was reported to the Metro Transit Police Department as happening aboard a Green Line train at the Georgia Avenue – Petworth station in Northwest D.C.
The call came in about 8:40 a.m. Police said they found a teenage male victim with a gunshot wound to his leg.
The victim was taken to a hospital. His injuries were not considered to be life-threatening.
Authorities said preliminarily it appears there was an altercation between a group of juveniles on a train before the shooting. Metro Transit Police are leading the investigation and searching for a suspect.
Green Line service was briefly suspended between U Street and Fort Totten. Rail service resumed shortly before 9:30 a.m., but trains are bypassing the Georgia Avenue – Petworth station. Shuttle bus service is available.
Metro said riders should expect delays.
This is a developing story. Stay with NBC Washington for more.