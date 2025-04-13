Juvenile found dead in car at grocery store parking lot in Ashburn

An Ashburn community is shaken after a shooting that killed a juvenile Saturday night.

The young victim was found in a car in a parking lot in front of the Harris Teeter on Southern Walk Plaza in Ashburn.

The Loudon County Sheriff’s Office said the call came in around 6 p.m.

Investigators have not released the victim's age — they will only say he is a juvenile.

Even though the victim was found in the Harris Teeter parking lot, investigators say he was actually shot on Hillmont Terrace at the Broadlands Apartments, just a few minutes away from the grocery store.

News4 spoke to a neighbor who says police were here for hours investigating. He didn't want to be shown on camera.

"I was shocked, really. Yesterday night, I couldn’t sleep because the cops they were there until 1 or 2 o'clock

Another neighbor News4 spoke with outside the Harris Teeter said he lives in the apartment complex, but didn’t know about the shooting.

“This comes as a shock to me,” Lorenzo Gomez said. “If anything, this area is characterized for its safety.”

Police have not said whether the victim drove himself to the grocery store after he had been shot or if someone else did.

Neighbors said this area is normally very safe.

They’re concerned now, especially because the victim is a juvenile.

“For a parent to lose their child. For a family member to lose another, especially amongst these times, is really harrowing, terrible experience,” Gomez said. “There shouldn’t be any motive, any reason for violence from any human being towards another.”

The Sheriff’s Office has not released any information about a suspect or suspects. Investigators said right now this appears to be an isolated incident.