Juvenile, 2 Adults in Custody After Shots Fired on National Mall, Constitution Ave. Closed: Police

A juvenile who had a gun and two adults were taken into police custody early Friday after shots were fired along the National Mall in Washington, D.C., U.S. Park Police said.

Park Police, D.C. and U.S. Secret Service officers responded to the 1600 block of Constitution Avenue NW about 1:15 a.m. due to reports of gunshots. Several shots were fired, police said.

Three unoccupied vehicles had been hit by gunfire, police said. No injuries were reported, nor did authorities find any damage to monuments. There's no ongoing threat to the public, police said.

The people taken into custody were found by police on the 1600 block of Consitution Avenue, a part of the road that divides the White House Ellipse from the Washington Monument grounds.

Further details on the shooting, including the age of the juvenile and why shots may have been fired, weren’t immediately released.

U.S. Park Police are investigating, Secret Service spokesperson Anthony Guglielmi said.

Constitution Avenue was closed between 15th and 18th streets NW, police said. Park Police didn't have a timeline for reopening the road.

"No Secret Service protected locations were the target of this incident," Guglielmi said.

Photos show several law enforcement vehicles near the scene, including a Metropolitan Police Department car. Police were seen blocking off a section of Constitution Avenue with yellow tape.

