Jury Finds Police Lieutenant Guilty of Sexual Assault

A police lieutenant in Maryland has been found guilty of sexually assaulting a woman after she left a party.

Prince George's County Lt. Richard Tallant, 46, was convicted Thursday of second-degree sex offense, news outlets reported. The verdict came after a three-day trial.

Tallant and other officers were socializing outside the Fraternal Order of Police building in Upper Marlboro in February 2017, authorities said. The woman told investigators she needed to use the restroom but the building was closed, so she walked into the woods. Tallant followed her behind the building, tackled her to the ground and sexually assaulted her, police said.

The assault was interrupted by two other officers, according to news outlets.

The police department reportedly learned of the allegations earlier this year. Tallant was suspended without pay and later indicted by a grand jury.

A sentencing hearing is scheduled for April 30, 2020. Tallant faces up to 20 years in prison.

