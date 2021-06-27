Jumbo Slice Lovers Will See Change in Adams Morgan

If you love Adams Morgan’s famous jumbo slice pizza, you may see a change when you make your next order.

The Adams Morgan business improvement district (BID) asked the pizza shops on 18th Street NW to use paper plates instead of pizza boxes for some orders, in an effort to eliminate heaps of boxes on the sidewalk.

Download our NBC Washington app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

The Adams Morgan Partnership Business Improvement District asked the shops to only provide pizza boxes after 10 p.m. on weekends if a customer is leaving the area with a takeout order, the group announced Friday. Otherwise, customers will get paper plates.

A photo from the BID shows pizza boxes stacked nearly a dozen high on top of a compacting trash can. Other boxes litter the sidewalk.

“None of the street trash cans are able to accommodate the volume of pizza boxes we frequently see, so please understand that when the restaurants give you your slice on a paper plate, it's in everyone's best interest,” the BID said on Facebook. “We love to see everyone enjoying all that Adams Morgan has to offer, but nobody wants to see the stacks of pizza boxes littering the sidewalk the next morning.”

If you still have a taste for jumbo slice, check out Eater D.C.’s jumbo slice rankings or WAMU’s deep dive into “why jumbo slice has stood the test of time — and why it’s so beloved.”

Geraldine Mendoza and Teresa Padilla never thought they would open a restaurant during the pandemic; both were furloughed from their jobs at China Chilcano. A pop-up has now transformed to a brick-and-mortar, Taqueria Xochi, on U Street NW.