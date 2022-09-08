Judge Sentences Deshazor Everett to 3 Months of House Arrest for Role in Crash

Everett sentenced to 3 months of house arrest for role in crash originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

Former Washington safety Deshazor Everett was sentenced to three months of house arrest on Thursday for his role as the driver in a December 2021 car crash that killed his girlfriend.

Originally, Everett was charged with involuntary manslaughter, but that charge was reduced to reckless driving in July. The sentencing occurred in Loudoun County General District Court.

Olivia Peters, who was Everett's girlfriend and 29 years old at the time of the incident, was pronounced dead at StoneSprings Hospital Center following the winter crash. Everett's car "left the right side of the roadway, struck several trees, and rolled over" at about 9:15 p.m. on Dec. 23, per the Loudoun County Sheriff's Office.

Everett suffered serious but non-life-threatening injuries. In addition to the house arrest sentence, he must pay a $2,500 fine and will have his license suspended for six months.

Per Michael Phillips of the Richmond Times-Dispatch, Judge Deborah Welsh told Everett that Peters' family "didn't want this to destroy" his life. Outside of the courtroom, according to Phillips, Everett said, "I've got to be the best person that [Olivia] always wanted me to be."

Washington released Everett in March. He had been a member of the organization since 2015.