coronavirus

Judge Refuses to Block Northam's COVID-19 Executive Orders

The owner of a Loudoun County vineyard and wedding venue has sued over Virginia's coronavirus restrictions

By Associated Press

NBC Universal, Inc.

A federal judge refused Monday to temporarily block enforcement of Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam’s executive orders aimed at reducing COVID-19’s spread.

The Richmond Times-Dispatch reports that U.S. District Judge John A. Gibney Jr. also scheduled an Aug. 27 trial date for a Loudoun County businessman’s lawsuit challenging the executive orders.

Jon Tigges, owner of the Zion Springs vineyard and wedding venue, is represented by Chap Petersen, an attorney who also is a state senator. Petersen and Northam are both Democrats.

Local

Crime and Courts 1 hour ago

3 Shot in Outbreak of Overnight Shootings in DC

storm team4 2 hours ago

Extreme Heat Continues, Storms Likely Tuesday

Tigges' lawsuit claims the governor’s COVID-19 restrictions exceed his emergency powers.

The judge, who denied Tigges' request for a preliminary injunction, said COVID-19 “is a dangerous disease and it is the obligation of our government to address that.”

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

coronavirusCoronavirus in VirginiaGovernor Northam
Coronavirus Pandemic COVID-19: Data, Charts & Maps Local Northern Virginia Prince George's County Inequality in America Weather Changing Climate Videos Investigations NBC4 Responds U.S. & World Health NBCLX NBC Sports The Scene Community Vote: Polls & Trivia
Our Apps Submit Photos and Video Submit a Consumer Complaint Promotions Newsletters On-Air Mentions
Contact Us