Judge Orders Evidence Be Turned Over to Family of Man Killed by Park Police

In 2017, 25-year-old Bijan Ghaisar was shot to death by U.S. Park Police after being chased down the George Washington Memorial Parkway. He was unarmed at the time.

On Friday, his family stood outside court with an atmosphere of hope as a judge ordered the government to turn over evidence in the civil lawsuit.

The family is suing Park Police and two officers who were caught on a dash camera shooting their son.

The government was supposed to provide the documents last month, but attorneys felt the material was sensitive and required more time.

Ghaisar's mother, Kelly Ghaisar, saw Friday's court ruling as a necessary step towards justice.

“All we want is truth and I think this was a step towards that today,” she said.

Judge Ivan Davis stated the government had until next Friday to turn over the evidence, and they were required by law to do so.

"We are very, very, very grateful for the judge,” she added.

Bijan’s sister Negeen Ghaisar is relieved and just wants answers.

“It is a nightmare, and we just want to know what happened,” she said.