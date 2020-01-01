Judge: ‘Filthy’ Zoo in Maryland Must Give Up Animals; Zoo Appeals

A western Maryland zoo where five endangered animals died has been ordered by a judge to send its remaining big cats to a sanctuary.

Tri-State Zoological Park in Cumberland has seen two tigers, a lion and a lemur die within a three-year span.

People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) sued the zoo in 2017 after conducting undercover inspections. U.S. District Judge Paula Xinis sided with PETA on Thursday and said the zoo engaged in flagrant and persistent violations of the Endangered Species Act. She ordered the zoo to relinquish two surviving lions and a tiger. No animals are being moved while the zoo appeals the decision.