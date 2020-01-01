Maryland

Judge: ‘Filthy’ Zoo in Maryland Must Give Up Animals; Zoo Appeals

Zoo in Cumberland has been ordered to relinquish two surviving lions and a tiger

By Associated Press

Tiger at Tri-State Zoological Park in Cumberland, Maryland
Bonnie Jo Mount/The Washington Post via Getty Images

File photo, 2013: A Siberian tiger rests in an old swimming pool at the Tri-State Zoological Park in Cumberland, Maryland, on Oct. 13, 2013. Bob Candy, owner of the zoo, said that the space is not aesthetically attractive — and that he wished he could find a way to make it more appealing — but that the cats were well cared for.

A western Maryland zoo where five endangered animals died has been ordered by a judge to send its remaining big cats to a sanctuary.

Tri-State Zoological Park in Cumberland has seen two tigers, a lion and a lemur die within a three-year span.

People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) sued the zoo in 2017 after conducting undercover inspections. U.S. District Judge Paula Xinis sided with PETA on Thursday and said the zoo engaged in flagrant and persistent violations of the Endangered Species Act. She ordered the zoo to relinquish two surviving lions and a tiger. No animals are being moved while the zoo appeals the decision.

