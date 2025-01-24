Capitol Riot

Judge bars Oath Keepers founder Rhodes from entering Washington without court's permission

U.S. District Judge Amit Mehta issued the order two days after Stewart Rhodes visited the Capitol, where he met with at least one lawmaker, chatted with others and defended his actions during the mob's attack on Jan. 6, 2021

By Michael Kunzelman and Alanna Durkin Richer

Oath Keepers founder Stewart Rhodes speaks to the press in the Cannon Rotunda on Jan. 22, 2025 in Washington, D.C. Rhodes was among the about 1,500 criminal defendants who were charged in the Jan. 6, 2021, attacks on the Capitol and pardoned by President Donald Trump.
Kayla Bartkowski/Getty Images

A federal judge on Friday barred Oath Keepers founder Stewart Rhodes from entering Washington, D.C., without the court's approval after President Donald Trump commuted the far-right extremist group leader's 18-year prison sentence for orchestrating an attack on the U.S. Capitol four years ago.

U.S. District Judge Amit Mehta issued the order two days after Rhodes visited the Capitol, where he met with at least one lawmaker, chatted with others and defended his actions during a mob's attack on Jan. 6, 2021. Rhodes was released from a Maryland prison a day earlier.

📺 Watch News4 now: Stream NBC4 newscasts for free right here, right now.

Mehta’s order applies to seven other people who were convicted of charges in the riot that halted the certification of Joe Biden's 2020 presidential election victory over Trump. The order also prohibits them from entering the Capitol building or surrounding grounds without the court's permission.

Rhodes was convicted of seditious conspiracy in one of the most serious cases brought by the Justice Department. He was found guilty of orchestrating a weekslong plot that culminated in his followers attacking the U.S. Capitol in a desperate bid to keep Trump, a Republican, in power.

We've got the news you need to know to start your day. Sign up for the First & 4Most morning newsletter — delivered to your inbox daily. Sign up here.

Rhodes did not enter the building on Jan. 6 and has said it was “stupid” that members of the Oath Keepers did.

“My guys blundered through doors,” he insisted during his visit to Capitol Hill earlier this week.

Trump's sweeping clemency order on Monday upended the largest prosecution in Justice Department history, freeing from prison people seen on camera viciously attacking police as well as leaders of far-right extremist groups convicted of orchestrating violent plots to stop the peaceful transfer of power after his election loss.

Local

Washington, D.C., Maryland and Virginia local news, events and information

Things to Do DC 2 hours ago

The Weekend Scene: Huddle with pandas and Commanders

NFL 6 hours ago

‘Why not us?' Commanders fans, alumni cheerleaders, baby hogs hyped at NBC4 pep rally

Trump has defended the pardons , saying the defendants had “already served years in prison” in conditions he described as “disgusting” and “inhumane.”

Copyright The Associated Press

This article tagged under:

Capitol Riot
Newsletters Local Northern Virginia Prince George's County Subscribe to The 4Front Weather Changing Climate See It, Share It Videos Investigations Consumer Submit a tip Washington Commanders The Scene Subscribe to The Weekend Scene Politics Entertainment News 4 Your Home Health Changing Minds
About NBC4 Washington Our news standards TV Schedule Our apps NBC4 TV Schedule Submit photos and video Submit a consumer complaint Take our survey Promotions Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us