Juan Soto, Joe Musgrove Spotted at Broncos-Seahawks' Monday Night Football Game

Spotted: Juan Soto attends Broncos-Seahawks Monday Night Football originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

Juan Soto is making the most of West Coast living.

Soto was spotted at Lumen Field with Padres teammate Joe Musgrove, enjoying the Seahawks-Broncos matchup on Monday. Seattle upset Denver 17-16, spoiling Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson’s return.

Soto joined the San Diego Padres in early August, following contentious negotiations with the Washington Nationals. His rejection of a 15-year, $440 million deal sent the Nationals’ front office scrambling before eventually agreeing to a blockbuster deal with the Padres.

The seemingly once-in-a-generation talent has struggled to settle in with his new team, even earning boos from the Padres faithful during last week’s series against the Dodgers. Thirty two games in and he’s slashing .218/.381/.345 -- career lows across the board.

Soto maintains that he understands the fans’ frustrations and he attributed his dip in production to the adjustment of transitioning from a team “that doesn’t care about anything because they know they don’t go anywhere to a team that has a really good chance to win the World Series.”

Beyond the pretty harsh analysis of his former team, Soto seems optimistic about his future with the Padres. If Monday’s cameo is any indication, he’s having no problem making friends in the locker room.

Musgrove, a native of San Diego, returned home last season after three seasons with the Pirates. The pitcher signed a five-year, $100-million extension one day before the Soto trade went through.