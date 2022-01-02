Joyful Parents Welcome First DC Area Baby of 2022 at Holy Cross Hospital

Joyful parents welcomed the first baby of the New Year in the D.C. area at Holy Cross Hospital in Silver Spring, Maryland.

Little Jason, born to Nick Singh and Meena Ing, came into the world at 12:01 a.m. on New Year’s Day, weighing six pounds and two ounces.

“I wasn’t expecting it actually, and he was natural so, he was ready to come out,” Ing, who lives in Germantown, Maryland, said. “[The staff are] really sweet. They help with every step of the way. They’re so nice.”

Travel nurses, COVID-19 protocols and the stress of entering a third year under a pandemic all make a healthy delivery - a joyous occasion - that much more important these days.

“Sometimes you gotta put what’s going on in your world aside to tend to them to provide them the best care that they deserve,” Michele Da Costa, the clinical manager for labor and delivery at the hospital, said. “The nurse who did the delivery with the patient and the doctor was really excited.”

Holy Cross Hospital has the distinction of delivering more babies per year than any hospital in Maryland or the District.