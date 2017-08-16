Volunteers Needed! Help Pack Healthy Meals for Seniors Facing Hunger

By Anna Mizelle

AARPImage (1)

Volunteers are needed! Please join us on Sunday, Sept. 10 and Monday, Sept. 11 on the National Mall to help pack healthy meals for seniors living with hunger.

More than 20 percent of seniors in D.C. face food insecurity. That’s why NBC4 has teamed up with the AARP Foundation to bring together more than 4,500 volunteers to pack 1.5 million meals.

Every year the goal is to pack more meals and unite more people in volunteerism than the year prior. AARP's Summer of Service to Seniors is touring the county to help tackle the growing number of hunger and poverty-stricken older adult population.

For more information and to register for this event, please visit www.mealpackchallenge.org.

The event will be held:

Sunday, Sept. 10, 2017, 8 a.m. – 4:30 p.m.
National Mall - JFK Hockey Field
1964 Independence Ave SW
Washington, D.C. 20227

