Join the Clear the Shelters Virtual Town Hall Tuesday

The Humane Rescue Alliance (HRA), NBC4 and Telemundo44 have teamed up for a virtual Clear The Shelters town hall, kicking off on Tuesday, August 25, at 7:30 p.m.

The event will be hosted by Storm Team4 Meteorologist Chuck Bell and Telemundo 44's Daniel Rivera.

Max Scherzer of the Washington Nationals Baseball Team and his wife, Erica, who are both passionate animal lovers and HRA supporters, will make a special appearance at the event.

The town hall will highlight adoptable animals from participating shelters, fun pet training tips from a pet behavior expert, adoption stories and messages from Clear The Shelters sponsors.

The town hall will be recorded via Zoom and broadcasted live on NBCWashington.com, the NBC Washington Facebook page and HRA's Facebook page. Tune in at 7:30 p.m. to watch the livestream.