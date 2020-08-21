Humane Rescue Alliance

Join the Clear the Shelters Virtual Town Hall Tuesday

Max Scherzer of the Washington Nationals will make a special appearance at the event hosted by the Humane Rescue Alliance, NBC4 and Telemundo44

By NBCWashington Staff

Clear The Shelters Town Hall
Getty Images

The Humane Rescue Alliance (HRA), NBC4 and Telemundo44 have teamed up for a virtual Clear The Shelters town hall, kicking off on Tuesday, August 25, at 7:30 p.m.

The event will be hosted by Storm Team4 Meteorologist Chuck Bell and Telemundo 44's Daniel Rivera.

Max Scherzer of the Washington Nationals Baseball Team and his wife, Erica, who are both passionate animal lovers and HRA supporters, will make a special appearance at the event.

Local

coronavirus 5 mins ago

Coronavirus in DC, Maryland, Virginia: What to Know on Aug. 21

Erika Gonzalez 3 hours ago

First Look: Inside This Year's ASPIRE House in Northern Virginia

The town hall will highlight adoptable animals from participating shelters, fun pet training tips from a pet behavior expert, adoption stories and messages from Clear The Shelters sponsors.

The town hall will be recorded via Zoom and broadcasted live on NBCWashington.com, the NBC Washington Facebook page and HRA's Facebook page. Tune in at 7:30 p.m. to watch the livestream.

This article tagged under:

Humane Rescue AllianceMax Scherzer#ClearTheShelters
Coronavirus Pandemic COVID-19: Data, Charts & Maps Local Northern Virginia Prince George's County Inequality in America Weather Changing Climate Videos Investigations NBC4 Responds U.S. & World Health NBCLX NBC Sports The Scene Community Vote: Polls & Trivia
Our Apps Submit Photos and Video Submit a Consumer Complaint Promotions Newsletters On-Air Mentions
Contact Us