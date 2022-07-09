Johnny Davis Overcomes Slow Start in Summer League Debut

Davis overcomes slow start in Summer League debut originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

LAS VEGAS -- The Washington Wizards lost to the Detroit Pistons 105-99 in their first game of the 2022 Las Vegas Summer League. Here are five observations from what went down...

Ivey vs. Davis

The matchup everyone wanted to see was shortlived, as Pistons' fifth overall pick Jaden Ivey suffered an evidently painful right leg injury just five minutes into the game. He was hurt on a flagrant foul by Wizards' 2021 second round pick Isaiah Todd, who stepped under Ivey on his way down from a 3-point attempt. It was the type of play the NBA has tried to eliminate from the game. Players have to give shooters space to land and Todd closed out too far.

Davis and Ivey used to go at it in the Big 10, with Davis at Wisconsin and Ivey at Purdue. Afterwards, Davis gave gave his reaction to the matchup.

"I thought coming out of the gates he was looking to be aggressive and get to the foul line. He's a really good player," Davis told NBC Sports Washington. "I played a lot against him in college. When he went down, I thought it was going to be a tough blow for them, but the team still played really well when he went out."

Ivey was exceptional in the short period he did play. It was his second Summer League game, so he was likely pretty comfortable. Davis was assigned to guard him early, but had some trouble tracking him around screens. Ivey is lightning quick and doesn't need much daylight to get to the rim. After a few possessions, the Wizards switched Pierria Henry onto Ivey. Henry is more experienced, as a veteran of the EuroLeague, and is known for his defense.

Ivey left the game with 11 points in only five minutes.

Davis' first game

It may have taken Davis some time to get his bearings because he didn't attempt a shot for the first seven minutes he was on the floor. After that, however, he settled in and became more aggressive. Davis started attacking the midrange and finding ways to impact the game. He finished with six points on a poor shooting night (1-for-9 FG, 0-2 3PT), but did have five rebounds and two assists.

"I thought he did a really good job. I thought he was making quick decisions and making the right plays for his team," Wizards Summer League coach Zach Guthrie said. "I think whether those decisions are correct or not will come in time."

Davis said he was a bit nervous to begin the game because it was his first time playing in front of fans since the NCAA Tournament. But in terms of adjusting to the speed of the NBA level, it didn't take him long.

"The first couple of minutes, I was anticipating it being a lot faster. But it's not as fast as I thought, so once I settled in and calmed down a bit everything started to feel better and a lot more comfortable," Davis said.

Schakel stood out

Jordan Schakel was the Wizards' top scorer with 24 points in 26 minutes. Schakel is signed to a two-way deal and looked every bit the part as an NBA player in what was his second year playing in the Summer League. He not only shot the ball confidently, which is what he's known for, he also did a nice job getting to the rim off the dribble. He seems to be gaining a better feel for taking advantage when the defense tries to take away his 3-point shot.

Schakel will have to navigate some depth at his position this upcoming season if he is to earn minutes for the Wizards. Davis was just drafted as a two-guard and then, of course, there is Bradley Beal. Will Barton, recently acquired from the Nuggets, also plays some at the two and Corey Kispert, their 2021 first round pick, can swing over there when needed. Schakel, though, is doing what he can in the short-term by standing out in Vegas.

Big comeback

The Wizards went down big early because they had major trouble on the defensive end. Summer League quarters are only 10 minutes, yet they gave up 39 points in the opening frame. By halftime, the deficit was 22 points. The Pistons were featuring a lot of first round picks and a lot of talented young players and the Wizards only have two of their draft picks on the roster; Davis and 2021 second-round selection Isaiah Todd.

After halftime, however, the tide began to turn. In addition to Schakel, Jordan Goodwin found a rhythm and ended up with 20 points on 8-for-13 shooting. Like Schakel, Goodwin is going into his second year and is benefitting from experience. The Wizards cut the lead from 22 all the way down to two with 45 seconds left, but the Pistons then pulled away. Regardless, it showed some progress as the Wizards head into their second game the following day against Indiana.

Duren and Stewart

Jalen Duren, the Pistons' other lottery pick, was out there and making his presence felt. He's only 18 years old, but is built like a house. So is Isaiah Stewart, who already has two years of NBA experience under his belt and has established himself as a good player. It's unusual someone of his resume would play in the Summer League, but he's playing and along with Duren has formed a 1980's-type frontline of physical enforcers.

It was a lot for the Wizards to handle, though to their credit they outrebounded the Pistons 33-31. Stewart had 14 points and Stewart had 13, though, so they did their part on the offensive end.

"It's a real challenge for our group, I talked about it beforehand when I looked at the roster they were playing, there were a lot of guys that are going to be in the Pistons' rotation next year. So, what an opportunity for our group to play at a high level against an NBA roster," Guthrie said.

Up next are the Pacers, who won't feature quite the same frontcourt but do have some talented players including sixth overall pick Bennedict Mathurin.