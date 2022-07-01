John Wall agrees to a two-year contract with the Clippers originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

A former Houston Rocket and Washington Wizard is heading west again, this time to LA.

Free-agent John Wall has agreed to a two-year contract with the Los Angeles Clippers for $13.2 million, according to his agency.

Wall was a five-time NBA All-Star with the Wizards, but his time with the Rockets wasn’t all that fulfilling.

Wall missed the entire 2019-20 season while still recovering from an injury. After he was traded by Washington to the Rockets in 2020, Wall went on to play 40 games during the 2020-21 season, but he sat the entirety of the 2021-22 season while the Rockets attempted to trade him. The team bought out the final year of his contract earlier this week, when reports also surfaced that he would land with the Clippers.

The point guard hopes for a better future in Los Angeles this upcoming season.