Joey Meneses Delivers Nationals' First-Walk Off Win of the 2022 Season

Joey Meneses delivers Nats’ first-walk off win of the season originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

WASHINGTON — The calendar turned to Sept. 1 on Thursday without the Nationals having collected a walk-off hit all season. Joey Meneses ensured that streak would go no longer.

Meneses came to the plate with two outs and two runners on as Washington (45-86) trailed the Oakland A’s 5-4 in the bottom of the 10th inning. Athletics reliever Norge Ruíz got out ahead 0-2, but Meneses worked the count back even before sending a slider 389 feet into the seats in right field.

“It’s very significant for me,” Meneses said through a team interpreter. “All those years of playing in the minor leagues to get to this point and doing it in this moment and this stage, it’s just something that I’m going to enjoy very much.”

The 30-year-old rookie continued his sizzling hot start to his MLB career with four hits against the A’s, raising his season slash line to .354/.385/.626 with seven home runs in 25 games. After spending 10 years playing in the minor leagues and abroad, Meneses is finally getting his opportunity in the majors and taking full advantage of it.

“He had a great game today,” manager Davey Martinez said in his postgame press conference. “He hit three balls up the middle hard then a home run to right-center field. So I can’t say enough about what he’s doing right now. It’s been awesome.”

With the win, the Nationals clinched their first series victory since taking two of three from the Los Angeles Dodgers in late July. Not to be overshadowed was starter Paolo Espino, who didn’t qualify for the win but allowed one run in five innings of work.

The Nationals wrapped up their homestand with a 3-3 record against the A’s (49-83) and Cincinnati Reds (51-78). They’ll kick off a 10-game road trip Friday when they face the New York Mets (84-48), who sit atop the NL East. Mets starter Max Scherzer is expected to face his former team Saturday looking for his 200th career win.