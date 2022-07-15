JMU's Chase DeLauter Is a First-Round MLB Draft Prospect, and He Wants More

DeLauter is a 1st-round MLB Draft prospect, and he wants more originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

HARRISONBURG, Va. — His shoelaces had to be tied perfectly.

Long before he was the star center fielder at James Madison, Chase DeLauter was a kid growing up in the Eastern Panhandle of West Virginia. He was a kid who picked up every sport he ever played with ease. But that wasn’t enough. It didn’t matter what he was doing, DeLauter had to be the best.

At three years old, he would make his parents retie his shoes if they didn’t have the right knot. If his clothes had any threads sticking out, they had to remove them. If there were no scissors around, DeLauter just turned his shirts inside out. In school, he challenged his classmates not just to see who could get the best test scores, but also who could finish their exams first.

So when it came to the batter’s box, DeLauter expected perfection out of every at-bat, too. And what is the perfect result of an at-bat?

“My approach is to hit a home run to center field every time I swing,” DeLauter said. “That’s kind of always helped me. Obviously, I don’t try to over-swing or pull my shoulder or rip my head open. It’s just a very controlled — try to hit a home run to center field.”

That approach led to DeLauter developing into a first-round draft prospect. The 20-year-old is MLB Pipeline’s No. 18 overall prospect and the ninth-ranked college player of the 2022 draft class even after breaking his foot sliding into second base in April.

On Sunday, he’ll have the chance to be JMU’s highest draft pick in program history and join pitcher Dan Meyer (No. 34, 2002) and outfielder Kellen Kulbacki (No. 40, 2007) as the only Dukes to ever go in the first round.

Of course, for DeLauter, it’s not just about being drafted. It’s about making it all the way to the big leagues and being “the best player to play the game.”

**

Early in his recruiting process, DeLauter honed in on JMU. He wasn’t very heavily recruited despite winning back-to-back Lowery Awards as the top prep baseball player in West Virginia. With three other siblings, his family couldn’t afford to get him to many national showcases where he could get in front of scouts to showcase his talents.

The potential was easy to see. As a junior at Hedgesville High School, DeLauter hit .500 with 22 doubles, two triples and four homers while posting a 1.95 ERA with a region-high 64 strikeouts. He posted more gaudy numbers the following year and led the Eagles to both the Class AAA Region II title and a spot in the state semifinals.

His coach at Hedgesville, Aaron Whitford, offered to take him down to Harrisonburg for a camp JMU was hosting during his junior year. Associate head coach Jimmy Jackson knew Whitford and he identified DeLauter as a player the Dukes should take a look at.

“He was a pitcher and we looked at him as a pitcher,” JMU head coach Marlin Ikenberry said. “He threw pretty well and then he came back to another camp in January that following year, that same year basically, and had grown a couple inches and threw a bit harder. So that was the opportunity when we had a chance to make him an offer and he committed.”

JMU was the first school to make DeLauter an offer and it would be the last, receiving an early commitment before any other program had a chance to sway him. By the time he arrived to the Shenandoah Valley for his freshman year, his hitting had come along enough for Ikenberry and his staff to make DeLauter a two-way player.

Yet it was his bat that won out. DeLauter was the Dukes’ starting center fielder to begin the season in 2020 and he immediately rewarded them with a .382 average and 1.014 OPS in 16 games before the coronavirus pandemic ended their season. While he made four starts that season, DeLauter only accrued a handful of bullpen appearances the following year before effectively switching to hitting full time.

DeLauter’s loyalty to the program was tested after his sophomore year, when he spent the summer playing in the Cape Cod League. It was at the Cape where his draft stock soared, as he led the league with nine home runs while playing for the Orleans Firebirds.

“The transfer portal opened up last year and when he went to the Cape Cod League, a lot of us were worried,” Ikenberry said. “What if a school comes and says, ‘Hey Chase, we want you to come to school X.’ What would he say? And so when he came back, he said, ‘Yeah, it was kind of going on a little bit but I’m loyal to JMU and I want to win for JMU.’

“When that happened, that was special to me.”

Unfortunately for the Dukes, they never got a full season out of DeLauter. After COVID-19 put an end to his freshman season, the 2021 campaign was limited to just 28 games. Then he was off to a scorching start in 2022 before breaking his left foot 24 games in.

DeLauter finished his JMU career with a .402 batting average, posting a 1.235 OPS as he racked up 15 home runs, 27 doubles and 24 stolen bases. He drew 62 walks to just 45 strikeouts while only committing two errors in the field his entire college career.

**

All the way up through college, DeLauter never had a backup plan.

From a young age, he always wanted to be a baseball player. He did well in school and succeeded at both football and basketball, but it was always baseball that he loved the most. When it came time to pick a college major, DeLauter wasn’t too worried about the decision, which drove his mom, Melissa Frazee, crazy.

“Ever since he played T-ball, that’s all he ever wanted,” Frazee said. “‘I’m gonna be a professional baseball player.’ And I’ve always told him, ‘Chase, you have to have a backup plan.’ And he’s always said, ‘No I don’t, mom. I don’t need a backup plan. Why don’t you believe in me?’

“Even going to college, I was like, ‘What are you going to major in?’ And he said, ‘I’m there to play baseball. I’m not there for school.’ And it was frustrating because the odds of it happening, and that’s all he has done is worked towards this.”

That work ethic started early. Baseball is a game of failure, with even the best hitters in the world only reaching base 30 to 40% of the time. It can often dissuade kids from playing, especially those who were prone to frustration.

DeLauter was not one of those kids. He was the type of kid who would make a mistake in a game and then drag his dad, Jason, down to the field near his house and work on fixing it. When the local TV station picked up his high school games, he would record them and go back later rewinding them over and over just to pick apart his swing.

“He would come home and he would work, all night,” Jason DeLauter said. “At the time, we didn’t really think that much of it. But it’s developed into what he is now. He refuses to quit.”

A defining moment for DeLauter came during a travel ball tournament. Still only a Little League-aged player, he had the opportunity to play in front of some USA Baseball scouts. However, they never looked his way. They pulled aside some of his teammates, but never him. Not long after that, he started taking his game to a new level.

“They didn’t even acknowledge him,” Jason DeLauter said. “Just from that point on, I just think it sent him over — he just killed it. He wouldn’t take no for an answer. It didn’t matter the showcase, it didn’t matter the game he was at, he would just do his thing. If he could do his thing, he was great.”

**

Hunter Entsminger didn’t know DeLauter long before he realized what kind of potential he had. The right-handed pitcher was in the same year as DeLauter at JMU and they reported to Harrisonburg together ahead of their freshman year for summer instruction.

One day, they joined a group of teammates at Veterans Memorial Park for some batting practice. True to his competitive nature, DeLauter suggested they do a home run derby and the group agreed. He went last and blew his teammates away with his raw power.

“Everybody else is hitting two to maybe five,” Entsminger said. “We’re doing old rules, 10 outs, ball over the fence. And Chase comes up and if we didn’t tell him to stop I think he’d still be on that field hitting home runs. I remember sitting there just watching it and I’m just like, ‘No way.’ It was swing after swing, all being hit 430 feet and I’m like, ‘Oh my gosh, the kid is unreal.’

The two remained close and eventually ended up living together with a couple of other teammates at the off-campus student housing neighborhood Copper Beech. Entsminger also made sure to mention that the last time he faced DeLauter, he struck him out — though the outfielder has homered off him a couple of times before.

As competitive as he is, DeLauter’s teammates never thought he was trying to show them up. Another one of his roommates, middle infielder Mason Dunaway, described him as humble, saying he was intense on the field but also a big leader in the clubhouse. He never let the spotlight of being an MLB Draft prospect change who he was.

“He didn’t really talk about it unless you asked,” Dunaway said. “I think he, especially with all the media attention he got quickly, he handled it very, very well.”

**

DeLauter’s scouting profile stands out for his high grades in all five tools. Baseball America rates him a 55 or higher on the 20-80 scale at all five: Hitting (55), power (60), running (60), fielding (55) and throwing (60). Listed at 6-foot-5, 235 pounds, he’s among the biggest players on the field while also running well for his size.

“When you talk about the five tools, yeah, he’s got power, he’s got speed, he can play defense, he can hit for average, he’s got a plus arm in the outfield,” Ikenberry said. “Where he projects in the MLB, I think he can play all three outfield positions and that’s what a lot of people like about him and that’s what we liked about him when we recruited him.”

The biggest question mark for teams considering drafting him in the first round is whether he’ll be able to translate his skillset to the next level of competition. Playing in the mid-major Colonial Athletic Association, JMU didn’t offer him a ton of stiff opponents.

Scouts have often pointed to his opening series against Florida State last season when he went 3-for-14 (.214) with only one extra-base hit in his only chance to face Power 5 pitching. But his season at the Cape should quell those fears enough to still land him in the first round.

DeLauter admits that while he can end up putting too much pressure on his front foot during his swing when he’s pressing, that’s not something he sees as a flaw in his mechanics. Rather, it’s a mental hurdle that he’s worked on clearing.

“I would say early on in the season, maybe when the atmosphere is crazy and it’s the first couple games or when I’m kind of getting pitched around,” DeLauter said of when those situations arise.

On defense, DeLauter’s size may eventually force him to shift to one of the corner outfield spots. For now, he’ll likely get a chance to develop in center, though he’s willing to play wherever his next team needs him.

“I would like to stick in center field because I like being a leader out there,” DeLauter said. “I honestly don’t really care. I’m comfortable with all three positions really. I’ve played all three positions at this level, so I’m comfortable there. I just like center field because I like being in control. I feel like I get really good reads and I’m fast enough to play out there.”