JC Penney evacuated at Westfield Wheaton Mall; suspect in custody after fitting room barricade

Police evacuated J.C. Penney at Westfield Wheaton Mall Wednesday morning when a shoplifting suspect armed with a knife barricaded himself inside a fitting room.

A store employee saw a man trying to steal a watch about 10:30 a.m., Montgomery County police said. He allegedly was using a knife to cut open a box.

The employee called 911, and the man locked himself in the fitting room and refused to come out, police said. He threatened to hurt himself and others.

Negotiators responded and used pepper balls to get the man to come out after about four hours. Police took him into custody.

The rest of the mall remained open during the barricade. A manager told News4 they increased security around the mall.

J.C. Penney will remain closed for the rest of the day.