Jan. 6 by the Numbers: 775 Arrested, $1.5M in Damage to Capitol

Fourteen months after the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol, more than 775 people have been arrested, more than 110 have been sentenced and more than 350 are still sought by the FBI.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Columbia released new data Friday on their extensive investigation and prosecution of people who assaulted police officers and entered restricted federal grounds, among other crimes.

“The Department of Justice’s resolve to hold accountable those who committed crimes on Jan. 6, 2021, has not, and will not, wane,” a statement by prosecutors said.

Here’s a look at the Jan. 6 investigation by the numbers:

Assaults and Damage

Approximately 140 police officers were assaulted at the Capitol, including about 80 U.S. Capitol Police and about 60 from the Metropolitan Police Department.

Approximately $1.5 million in damage to the U.S. Capitol building was done during the attack, according to a May 2021 estimate by the Architect of the Capitol.

Criminal Charges

More than 775 people have been arrested in nearly every state plus D.C.

More than 245 defendants have been charged with “assaulting, resisting or impeding officers or employees, including over 80 individuals who have been charged with using a deadly or dangerous weapon or causing serious bodily injury to an officer.”

Approximately 10 people have been arrested for allegedly assaulting a member of the media or destroying their equipment.

Approximately 685 defendants have been charged with entering or remaining in a restricted federal building or grounds.

Over 80 defendants have been charged with entering a restricted area with a dangerous or deadly weapon.

More than 50 defendants have been charged with “destruction of government property, and over 30 defendants have been charged with theft of government property.”

More than 280 defendants have been charged with “corruptly obstructing, influencing, or impeding an official proceeding, or attempting to do so.”

Approximately 40 defendants have been charged with conspiracy, either: “(a) conspiracy to obstruct a congressional proceeding, (b) conspiracy to obstruct law enforcement during a civil disorder, (c) conspiracy to injure an officer, or (d) some combination of the three.”

Pleas

About 224 people have pleaded guilty to federal charges. Twenty-nine people pleaded guilty to felonies; about 195 pleaded guilty to misdemeanors.

Seven of the people who have pleaded guilty to felonies pleaded to charges related to assaults on law enforcement. Six have been sentenced to prison terms ranging from 41 to 63 months.

Sentencing

More than 110 federal defendants have been sentenced; more than 50 received jail time, while more than 35 were sentenced to home detention.

Suspects Still Sought

More than 350 people believed to have committed violent acts on Capitol grounds, including over 250 who assaulted police officers, are still sought by the FBI.

The FBI has 16 videos of suspects wanted for violent assaults on federal officers and one video of two suspects wanted for assaults on members of the media and is seeking the public’s help to identify them. Go here to see the images and videos.

Anyone with information is asked to call 1-800-CALL-FBI or visit tips.fbi.gov.

Go here for a list of Jan. 6 defendants charged in federal court in D.C.