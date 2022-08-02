Jamin Davis Showing Growth in Second Camp But Still Has a Lot to Prove

Davis showing growth in second camp, still has a lot to prove originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

ASHBURN, VA. -- Jamin Davis will be the first one to tell you his rookie season was a disappointing one.

The 19th overall selection in the 2021 NFL Draft, Davis -- an uber-athletic linebacker with top-notch speed -- figured to be the missing piece to the Washington Commanders' defense, a unit that finished top-five in almost every major statistical category in 2020. Davis, along with the rest of Jack Del Rio's unit, underperformed in 2021 and Washington was once again on the outside looking in come the postseason.

Earlier this offseason, Davis admitted his rookie season was a humbling experience. But entering his second professional season, the Kentucky product feels a lot more comfortable in just about every way.

"Everything has slowed down for me," Davis said on July 27, the first day of Commanders camp. "Now, I know exactly what I'm supposed to be doing. I can go out there, just be comfortable and play my game."

As a rookie in 2021, Davis struggled to find a consistent role for the Commanders' defense. He began the season behind Jon Bostic and Cole Holcomb on the depth chart and started just one of the team's first six games. Davis started to play more as the season progressed, but coaches quickly moved him from the MIKE position to the outside. Davis' rookie campaign ended with him splitting reps with journeyman David Mayo, which is not what Washington hopes out of its first-round pick.

Davis is far from the only first-round pick that's been through rookie struggles. In fact, Commanders star defensive tackle Jonathan Allen had somewhat of a disappointing rookie campaign himself. Allen, who Washington drafted 17th overall in 2017, played in just five games his first season and notched just one sack. So, Allen understands as well as anyone what Davis went through in 2021.

“Rookie year is tough. You come in, you're being thrown into a new city, new teammates, new organization," Allen said on July 27. "You're asked to pick something up quickly. And as a first-round pick, you're expected to go out there and immediately make an impact. And I think that's a lot. And obviously, I don't think he had the year that he wanted to have, but all you can do is bust your balls and work every single day to improve as a player. And he's done that. So I just want him to give me everything he got. At the end of the day, if you give me everything you got I can live with whatever the results are."

Allen then offered some praise for his teammate, saying Davis "flashes all the time. I mean, he runs the 4.3, 4.4. 40-inch vert. He has everything you want."

Through one week of camp, Davis has made noticeable strides. Head coach Ron Rivera praised Davis on Tuesday for the growth he's shown through six summer practices.

"We're very happy with it. You see a lot of good, positive things from Jamin right now," Rivera said. "Much more comfortable with what we're doing and how we're doing it. He's picked up the way we do things in terms of reads and drops, reading through his drops. Understanding the concepts is really big and he's done a nice job with that. So, we're really pleased with that."

Shortly after Rivera spoke, Holcomb took the podium and praised Davis for his progress as well.

"Jamin, he's progressing a lot. I'm proud of where Jamin's at; I'm happy where Jamin's at," Holcomb said. "He's given me a lot of confidence. I don't have to worry about him. He's out there and he knows what he's doing."

While Rivera and multiple players have praised Davis' improvement thus far, the second-year linebacker has yet to truly stand out or make many impact plays during practice. It's also worth mentioning that he's continued to split reps with Mayo at linebacker next to Holcomb, too, meaning that he's yet to solidify a starting position on defense.

Davis knows he has a lot more to prove. Communication is vital at the linebacker position and Davis made it a point to mention his focus on becoming more vocal on the field. The 22-year-old feels a lot more comfortable this summer, though, and believes now that he's playing on the outside and has a full understanding of the playbook, he won't overthink and will allow his instincts to take over.

"I'm comfortable wherever they line me up to play, honestly," Davis said. "So far it's feeling really smooth at my new spot. I'm not doing too much extra thinking. I'm just lining up and playing fast."