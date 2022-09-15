Jahan Dotson Named NFL Rookie of the Week After 2 TD Performance in Week 1

Dotson named NFL Rookie of the Week after 2 TD performance originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

Washington Commanders wide receiver Jahan Dotson was named the NFL Rookie of the Week on Thursday. Dotson burst onto the scene with 40 receiving yards in Sunday’s win over Jacksonville, to go along with a pair of touchdowns.

As the Pepsi Rookie of the Week, Dotson’s likeness will be sold on nifty t-shirts with ‘DOTSON CALLED GAME’ written across the torso:

Cool news - Jahan Dotson won the Pepsi Rookie of the Week with his 2 TD performance in Week 1. Cool shirt to celebrate herehttps://t.co/7PnasRjwEQ pic.twitter.com/b2HxWxXSfu — JP Finlay (@JPFinlayNBCS) September 15, 2022

Dotson did, in fact, call game. His miraculous catch on a fly route from Carson Wentz sealed the 28-22 victory for the Commanders in Week 1. Here’s another look:

Really nice route by Jahan Dotson on the out-and-up, then tracks the ball fantastically well and shows off his great hands to pull in a critical catch for a TD pic.twitter.com/penSHfeglX — Mark Bullock (@MarkBullockNFL) September 11, 2022

Washington’s 16th overall pick has been wowing coaches and teammates throughout his short tenure in Burgundy & Gold, and through one game in the regular season, made good on his reputation that he simply does not drop balls. His two touchdown catches in Week 1 put his solid hands-on display.

In addition to being named the official rookie of the week, Dotson was also ranked by Peter Schrager of NFL Network as the league’s best rookie in Week 1.

Dotson’s handiwork has drawn high praise from the league and pundits alike. He’ll try to match his output from Week 1 this upcoming Sunday against a Detroit Lions squad that just allowed only 243 passing yards with zero touchdowns in a 38-35 loss to Philadelphia last weekend.