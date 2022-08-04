Jaguars' Brandon Scherff Unmoved by Washington Reunion in Week 1

Brandon Scherff unmoved by Washington reunion in Week 1 originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

The Commanders and Jaguars will kick off their 2022 regular season schedules with a Week 1 clash featuring a notable reunion on the Washington side.

Five-time Pro Bowl guard Brandon Scherff will take on his old team for the first time after joining the Jaguars in free agency. Reunions with prominent former players are always exciting, especially leading up to a season opener. But don't expect Scherff to get worked up before playing his old team.

“Actually, not really,” Scherff said when asked if he's excited to play Washington. “I had a great time and a great experience in Washington, and I wouldn’t be here if it wasn’t for all the coaches that I played with through there. For me, Week 1 is another game that I have to get myself ready for and you know, we just got to get show up and get ready to play because they’re a heck of a team.”

Scherff landed in Jacksonville during the 2022 offseason, signing a three-year, $49.5 million contract with $30 million guaranteed. He made five Pro Bowls in seven years as Washington's right guard and played the final two years with the team on the franchise tag.

Now, he's the veteran on a young Jaguars offense including second-year quarterback Trevor Lawrence and three starting linemen aged 26 and under. Scherff began his career as the young guy on Washington's offensive line, so he's using what he learned from his vets to impart wisdom himself.

"During certain looks I'll just give them tips on what I see," Scherff said. "I'm just trying to be, for them, what Trent Williams, Kory Lichtensteiger, Morgan Moses were for me. Anything I can do to help the game slow down for them."

The Commanders and Jaguars are set to kick off their seasons against each other at FedEx Field on September 11.