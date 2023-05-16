Jaelynn's Law Intends to Keep Guns Out of Kids' Hands in Maryland

Maryland Gov. Wes Moore signed new laws Tuesday that restrict where gun owners can carry their firearms.

Melissa Willey stood by Moore as he signed Jaelynn’s Law, named after her 16-year-old daughter who was shot and killed in school in 2018.

“I think it’s an accomplishment, but I think there's more to be done," Willey said. "It's not going to stop here."

Gun owners will have to lock away their guns – unloaded – making them inaccessible to unsupervised children under 18.

Current law only applies to children 15 and younger and doesn’t require the guns to be unloaded.

The classmate who killed Jaelynn at their high school in St. Mary’s County was 17 years old.

Another law, the Gun Safety Act, will ban people from carrying guns in sensitive locations such as bars, restaurants that serve alcohol, schools, government buildings and polling places.

“There’s just certain places where guns don’t belong,” said Melissa Ladd of Moms Demand Action.

The reforms are in response to a U.S. Supreme Court decision that struck down restrictions that were in place in states like Maryland, limiting who could get concealed carry permits.

After those restrictions were lifted last year, Maryland issued more than 83,000 conceal carry permits – eight times more than the previous year.

“Gun violence is tearing apart the fabric of our communities,” Moore said.

State Sen. Mike McKay, a Republican who represents western Maryland, believes the Gun Safety Act will be struck down in court due to those new restrictions.

“We are a nation of laws," he said. "Those laws are created off of facts, not emotions. And unfortunately, what we really should be looking at is looking at educating people about mental health.”

Gun control advocates believe the new law will hold up and save lives, and they’re prepared to defend it in court if there’s a challenge.