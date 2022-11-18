Jackson-Reed High School in Northwest DC on Lockdown After Gunshots Heard Outside

A high school in Northwest D.C. is on lockdown Friday afternoon after reports of gunshots heard nearby, authorities say.

D.C. police responded to a report of a shooting near Jackson-Reed High School, formerly Woodrow Wilson High School, late Friday afternoon, police said.

Prelim info for sounds of gunshots in the 3900 block of Chesapeake St, NW-suspects in 2 vehicles exchanged gunfire. There is no active threat at this time. Ongoing investigating. School was placed on lockdown for precautionary measures. Media Staging-Albemarle St & Ft. Drive NW. — DC Police Department (@DCPoliceDept) November 18, 2022

The high school was put on lockdown and a nearby elementary and middle school are on a lesser "alert" status, a spokesperson for D.C. Public Schools said.

There was no evidence of any shots fired inside the school and officers have not yet found anyone who was shot, police said.

No further information was immediately available.

