D.C.

Jackson-Reed High School in Northwest DC on Lockdown After Gunshots Heard Outside

D.C. police responded to a report of a shooting near Jackson-Reed High School, formerly Woodrow Wilson High School

By Gina Cook

A high school in Northwest D.C. is on lockdown Friday afternoon after reports of gunshots heard nearby, authorities say.

D.C. police responded to a report of a shooting near Jackson-Reed High School, formerly Woodrow Wilson High School, late Friday afternoon, police said.

The high school was put on lockdown and a nearby elementary and middle school are on a lesser "alert" status, a spokesperson for D.C. Public Schools said.

There was no evidence of any shots fired inside the school and officers have not yet found anyone who was shot, police said.

No further information was immediately available.

Stay with News4 for updates to this developing story.

This article tagged under:

D.C.
Local Northern Virginia Prince George's County Weather Changing Climate Coronavirus Pandemic See It, Share It Videos Investigations NBC4 Responds Submit a tip The Scene 4 Your Home U.S. & World Politics Health Changing Minds Community Vote: Polls & Trivia
About NBC4 Washington Our Apps Submit Photos and Video Submit a Consumer Complaint Promotions Newsletters On-Air Mentions Cozi TV
Contact Us