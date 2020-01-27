Local
Washington DC

Jack Evans to Run in Special Election for DC Council Seat He Just Vacated

By Mark Segraves

By Mark Segraves

1180312918
The Washington Post via Getty Images

Former D.C. Council member Jack Evans intends to run in a special election for the Ward 2 seat he recently vacated after an investigation found he violated the Council's code of ethics.

Evans picked up petitions Monday to qualify for the June primary and the special election to fill his old seat, according to the D.C. Board of Elections database.

Evans resigned from his position on Jan. 17, two business days before his colleagues on the D.C. Council were expected to expel him.

A Council investigation found Evans violated ethics by accepting hundreds of thousands of dollars in outside income without disclosing it.

Local

Maryland Jan 22

1 Suspect Arrested in Killing of Maryland Father

Sotheby's 31 mins ago

An Inside Look at DC’s Largest Penthouse

Evans remains under federal investigation.

He has maintained he did nothing illegal.

On Sunday, Evans walked in a parade alongside D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser and D.C. Council Chairman Phil Mendelson.

Mendelson told Evans it was "inappropriate" for Evans to make an appearance alongside elected officials, a representative for Mendelson told News4 on Monday.

Evans declined to comment when News4 reached out to him by phone Monday.

This article tagged under:

Washington DCJack EvansDC Council
Local Northern Virginia Prince George's County Weather School Closings Videos U.S. & World Investigations NBC4 Responds The Scene Sports Capital Games Health Tech Politics First Read — DMV Community Project Innovation Harris' Heroes Traffic
Our Apps Submit Photos and Video Submit a Consumer Complaint Promotions Newsletters On-Air Mentions
Contact Us