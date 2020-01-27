Jack Evans to Run in Special Election for DC Council Seat He Just Vacated

Former D.C. Council member Jack Evans intends to run in a special election for the Ward 2 seat he recently vacated after an investigation found he violated the Council's code of ethics.

Evans picked up petitions Monday to qualify for the June primary and the special election to fill his old seat, according to the D.C. Board of Elections database.

BREAKING: Former @councilofdc @JackEvansWard2 is running for his #ward2 seat. Just 10 days after resigning to avoid being expelled Evans has registered with @Vote4DC as a candidate in June primary & special election. pic.twitter.com/n5QwM1fjPf — Mark Segraves (@SegravesNBC4) January 27, 2020

Evans resigned from his position on Jan. 17, two business days before his colleagues on the D.C. Council were expected to expel him.

A Council investigation found Evans violated ethics by accepting hundreds of thousands of dollars in outside income without disclosing it.

Evans remains under federal investigation.

He has maintained he did nothing illegal.

On Sunday, Evans walked in a parade alongside D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser and D.C. Council Chairman Phil Mendelson.

Mendelson told Evans it was "inappropriate" for Evans to make an appearance alongside elected officials, a representative for Mendelson told News4 on Monday.

Evans declined to comment when News4 reached out to him by phone Monday.